Palm Harbor, FL
2187 Blue Tern Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

2187 Blue Tern Dr

2187 Blue Tern Drive · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Location

2187 Blue Tern Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Dove Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Call Lynne for info: 727-542-9576. ** AVAIL 7-12 months ONLY: July 2019 - JUNE 2020** STUNNING 3BR/2.5 Ba split plan POOL HOME in Palm Harbor's sought-after Dove Hollow! (Sorry, NO DOGS). CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN no expense spared in this high end renovation including top of the line SS appliances, solid maple soft-close cabinetry, gleaming granite counters - all surrounded by counter-to-ceiling high-end designer tile with listello and border accents, expansive granite b'fast bar opening to inviting Family Rm.Gorgeous ceramic tile & wood laminate flooring throughout - NO CARPETING! 2.5 Ba, all beautifully renovated - maple cabinetry, granite counters, and floor to ceiling tiles. Hall ba has 2 sinks and jetted garden tub; MasBa has beautifully tiled walk in shower with built-in shelves. Kit./LR/DR/Fam Rm flooring is a rich neutral ceramic tile, and all 3 BR's have quality wood laminate. NO CARPET anywhere! Charming iron-gated front courtyard entry adds privacy and a nice place to arrange potted plants and flowers. Pool and lanai can be accessed from Fam Rm, LR, BR2. You'll love the mature landscaping in the private, tranquil, fully fenced back yard, which incl a FIREPIT, storage shed, and 2 cisterns. Prof'ly managed by BHHS FL Properties. Rent incl pool maint; lawn & ext. pest control & fertilizing. Owner will consider a cat or small dog. ** AVAIL.JULY 2019 thru JUNE 2020 ONLY ** NO dogs; owner will consider a cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Blue Tern Dr have any available units?
2187 Blue Tern Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2187 Blue Tern Dr have?
Some of 2187 Blue Tern Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Blue Tern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Blue Tern Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Blue Tern Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2187 Blue Tern Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2187 Blue Tern Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Blue Tern Dr offers parking.
Does 2187 Blue Tern Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Blue Tern Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Blue Tern Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2187 Blue Tern Dr has a pool.
Does 2187 Blue Tern Dr have accessible units?
No, 2187 Blue Tern Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Blue Tern Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Blue Tern Dr has units with dishwashers.
