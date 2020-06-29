2187 Blue Tern Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Call Lynne for info: 727-542-9576. ** AVAIL 7-12 months ONLY: July 2019 - JUNE 2020** STUNNING 3BR/2.5 Ba split plan POOL HOME in Palm Harbor's sought-after Dove Hollow! (Sorry, NO DOGS). CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN no expense spared in this high end renovation including top of the line SS appliances, solid maple soft-close cabinetry, gleaming granite counters - all surrounded by counter-to-ceiling high-end designer tile with listello and border accents, expansive granite b'fast bar opening to inviting Family Rm.Gorgeous ceramic tile & wood laminate flooring throughout - NO CARPETING! 2.5 Ba, all beautifully renovated - maple cabinetry, granite counters, and floor to ceiling tiles. Hall ba has 2 sinks and jetted garden tub; MasBa has beautifully tiled walk in shower with built-in shelves. Kit./LR/DR/Fam Rm flooring is a rich neutral ceramic tile, and all 3 BR's have quality wood laminate. NO CARPET anywhere! Charming iron-gated front courtyard entry adds privacy and a nice place to arrange potted plants and flowers. Pool and lanai can be accessed from Fam Rm, LR, BR2. You'll love the mature landscaping in the private, tranquil, fully fenced back yard, which incl a FIREPIT, storage shed, and 2 cisterns. Prof'ly managed by BHHS FL Properties. Rent incl pool maint; lawn & ext. pest control & fertilizing. Owner will consider a cat or small dog. ** AVAIL.JULY 2019 thru JUNE 2020 ONLY ** NO dogs; owner will consider a cat.