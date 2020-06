2138 CHIANTI PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

ONE OF A KIND 1ST FLOOR CONDO OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE ALL ON FIRST LEVEL. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, CROWN MOLDING, HIGH CEILINGS, WALK IN CLOSETS ARE JUST A FEW OF THE AMAZING FEATURES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH VIEWS OF THE TRANQUIL POND AND AN ENSUTIE WITH A WALK-IN SHOWER! THE SECOND BEDROOM HAS ACCESS TO THE OVER-SIZED SCREENED PATIO THAT ALLOWS FOR PLENTY OF SEATING AND ENJOYMENT AS YOU RELAX AND SIP ON YOUR MORNING COFFEE. A THIRD BEDROOM WTIH VIEWS OF THE POND AND A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. THE SECOND SCREENED PATIO IS JUST OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM. KITCHEN HAS INSIDE WASHER AND DRYER, BREAKFAST BAR AND CLOSET PANTRY. THE OPEN LIVING ROOM/ DINING ROOM CONCEPT HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND VIEWS OF THE POND. LETS NOT FORGET THE OVER-SIZED 1 CAR GARAGE AND ALL THE AMENITIES THAT TUSCANY AT INNISBROOK HAS TO OFFER, 2 POOLS, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUND AND MUCH MORE AND ALL INSIDE THE GATED COMMUNITY OF TUSCANY AT INNISBROOK.