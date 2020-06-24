All apartments in Palm Harbor
2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD

2117 Clover Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Clover Hill Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Courtyards

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
Wonderful townhome tucked in Courtyard I of Glen Eagles. Tiled foyer entrance takes you to spacious eat in kitchen with pass thru into the dining and living area. Sliders from the living room out to screen enclosed lanai overlooking landscaped yard. Up the stairs to find wonderful master suite with vaulted ceilings, sliders out to open deck with storage, large walk in closet and vanity sink dressing area. Both bedrooms will share the bath with tub/shower combination. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer in the hall at the top of the stairs. There is a community pool nearby and trash, lawn and basic cable is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD have any available units?
2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD have?
Some of 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
