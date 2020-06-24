2117 CLOVER HILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool

Wonderful townhome tucked in Courtyard I of Glen Eagles. Tiled foyer entrance takes you to spacious eat in kitchen with pass thru into the dining and living area. Sliders from the living room out to screen enclosed lanai overlooking landscaped yard. Up the stairs to find wonderful master suite with vaulted ceilings, sliders out to open deck with storage, large walk in closet and vanity sink dressing area. Both bedrooms will share the bath with tub/shower combination. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer in the hall at the top of the stairs. There is a community pool nearby and trash, lawn and basic cable is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence. No pets please.