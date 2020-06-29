All apartments in Palm Harbor
2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD

2101 Fox Chase Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Fox Chase Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Location location location & I have the Key... Tranquil setting, Open Floor Plan & wood burning fireplace.The Master suite has it's own private bath & walk in Closet. Step outside the French Door to your own Private Oasis/Screened in Lanai to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Wonderful association, community & amenities including Large inground pool, dog walking areas, basketball, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, bocce ball, playground, sauna & soon to be pickleball court! Nice recreation building that offers small gym, library & pool tables! With these activities you won’t want to miss this amazing resort-like condo living & Live a maintenance FREE lifestyle. Great location as you have easy access to downtown Tarpon Springs (heading North) or downtown Palm Harbor and Dunedin (heading South)! All offer lots of quaint stores and restaurants! Minutes from Honeymoon Island & other Gulf beaches! This is a rare find, 1st floor, 2/2 in Palm Harbor University school district, they don't come available to often; Don't delay & Come see it today before it's gone, Gone w/the Wind....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

