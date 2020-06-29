2101 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Location location location & I have the Key... Tranquil setting, Open Floor Plan & wood burning fireplace.The Master suite has it's own private bath & walk in Closet. Step outside the French Door to your own Private Oasis/Screened in Lanai to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Wonderful association, community & amenities including Large inground pool, dog walking areas, basketball, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, bocce ball, playground, sauna & soon to be pickleball court! Nice recreation building that offers small gym, library & pool tables! With these activities you won’t want to miss this amazing resort-like condo living & Live a maintenance FREE lifestyle. Great location as you have easy access to downtown Tarpon Springs (heading North) or downtown Palm Harbor and Dunedin (heading South)! All offer lots of quaint stores and restaurants! Minutes from Honeymoon Island & other Gulf beaches! This is a rare find, 1st floor, 2/2 in Palm Harbor University school district, they don't come available to often; Don't delay & Come see it today before it's gone, Gone w/the Wind....