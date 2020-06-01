All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
210 Katherine Boulevard
210 Katherine Boulevard

210 Katherine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

210 Katherine Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Well maintained, renovated apartment in W. Palm Harbor. Ready asap for a year lease. Price drop today. Community sits on a beautiful canal. Kayak rentals and storage. Great location in East Lake High, Marshalls, Target, Publix and Honeymoon Island close by. Pool with sundeck, heated spa, clubhouse, fitness center, paw park, gated, walking trail, washer/dryer connections for full size, granite countertops, stainless appliances, screened patios, pets allowed w/ breed restrictions and $20 per month.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE ** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/210-katherine-blvd-palm-harbor-fl-34684-usa-unit-3/110b8dd0-2ddc-4731-9ae4-31e8016bb594

(RLNE5522649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Katherine Boulevard have any available units?
210 Katherine Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Katherine Boulevard have?
Some of 210 Katherine Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Katherine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
210 Katherine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Katherine Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Katherine Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 210 Katherine Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 210 Katherine Boulevard offers parking.
Does 210 Katherine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Katherine Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Katherine Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 210 Katherine Boulevard has a pool.
Does 210 Katherine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 210 Katherine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Katherine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Katherine Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

