Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:14 PM

204 S MAYO STREET

204 S Mayo St · (727) 946-1863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 S Mayo St, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Crystal Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Life is a holiday in this Adorable Crystal Beach Cottage with water views. Walk to the beach, enjoy memorable sunsets from your deck bike on the Pinellas Trail, visit the many, one of a kind restaurants. So much to do and so close to home. The home has tile floors throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, sun room, media room or your third bedroom. You have your own outdoor park in the totally fenced in, private backyard; a true oasis with waterfall pond and Hot tub. Want more? Windsurf, kayak or take your boat to a beach. This is Florida living at its finest. Enjoy golf cart, and seaside living. Close to shopping, Trail and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 S MAYO STREET have any available units?
204 S MAYO STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 S MAYO STREET have?
Some of 204 S MAYO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 S MAYO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
204 S MAYO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S MAYO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 204 S MAYO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 204 S MAYO STREET does offer parking.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 S MAYO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET have a pool?
No, 204 S MAYO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET have accessible units?
No, 204 S MAYO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S MAYO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 S MAYO STREET has units with dishwashers.
