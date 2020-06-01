All apartments in Palm Harbor
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1880 FLORIDA AVENUE
Last updated May 21 2020

1880 FLORIDA AVENUE

1880 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1880 Florida Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A nicely manicure front yard welcomes you as you arrive. The home opens to an open living room and dining room area with breakfast counter. Kitchen is a good size and flows well from refrigerator, to food prep, cooking and serving. This three bedroom and two bath home has ceramic tile through out. Garage has washer and dryer hook ups and the washer and dryer do not stay but are available for sale if the tenant will like to keep them. Sliding glass doors leads to the large screened in Florida Room with a huge fenced in yard. One small dog under 20Lbs Ok with non-refundable pet fee of $300. Gross SF by County records is 1888 SF (includes garage and Florida room) with a Living area (under AC) of 1136SF. Home is available immediatly for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE have any available units?
1880 FLORIDA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE have?
Some of 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1880 FLORIDA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 FLORIDA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

