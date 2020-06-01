1880 FLORIDA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A nicely manicure front yard welcomes you as you arrive. The home opens to an open living room and dining room area with breakfast counter. Kitchen is a good size and flows well from refrigerator, to food prep, cooking and serving. This three bedroom and two bath home has ceramic tile through out. Garage has washer and dryer hook ups and the washer and dryer do not stay but are available for sale if the tenant will like to keep them. Sliding glass doors leads to the large screened in Florida Room with a huge fenced in yard. One small dog under 20Lbs Ok with non-refundable pet fee of $300. Gross SF by County records is 1888 SF (includes garage and Florida room) with a Living area (under AC) of 1136SF. Home is available immediatly for move in!