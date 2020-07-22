All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
1841 GEORGIA AVENUE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:09 PM

1841 GEORGIA AVENUE

1841 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Georgia Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
First time to the Rental market. This house has been lovingly prepared with new vinyl flooring, a showstopping new kitchen and bathroom upgrades. There is a large living room and dining room with built ins. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and new appliances. There is a family room off the kitchen with double French doors to the outside patio. Patio is screened and covered. Large fenced yard. Fourth bedroom perfect place off the family room and can function as a playroom, workout space or office. Application required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE have any available units?
1841 GEORGIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE have?
Some of 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1841 GEORGIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 GEORGIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
