1841 GEORGIA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

First time to the Rental market. This house has been lovingly prepared with new vinyl flooring, a showstopping new kitchen and bathroom upgrades. There is a large living room and dining room with built ins. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and new appliances. There is a family room off the kitchen with double French doors to the outside patio. Patio is screened and covered. Large fenced yard. Fourth bedroom perfect place off the family room and can function as a playroom, workout space or office. Application required