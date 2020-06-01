All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 1658 MACDONNELL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1658 MACDONNELL COURT
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

1658 MACDONNELL COURT

1658 Macdonnell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1658 Macdonnell Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Beautifully updated FURNISHED Highland Lakes Home in a 55+ age restrictive community. Kitchen and baths are updated with newer cabinets with granite countertops. Beautiful ceramic tile floors, with a modified great room floorplan with a separate living room. Home has 1875 heated/Ac square footage with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, enclosed Florida Room and 2-car garage. Kitchen has newer stainless appliances, and there is an inside laundry room with full-size washer dryer. The amenities at Highland Lakes include a 27-hole executive golf course, 2 heated pools, 2 clubhouses and an auditorium for dances, shows, movies, bingo and much more. The community also has a craft building, bocce, shuffleboard, tennis and pickleball courts. Home is presently rented until end of April. RENTAL MUST BE 6 TO 12 MONTHS…NOT A SEASONAL RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 MACDONNELL COURT have any available units?
1658 MACDONNELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1658 MACDONNELL COURT have?
Some of 1658 MACDONNELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 MACDONNELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1658 MACDONNELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 MACDONNELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1658 MACDONNELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1658 MACDONNELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1658 MACDONNELL COURT offers parking.
Does 1658 MACDONNELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1658 MACDONNELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 MACDONNELL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1658 MACDONNELL COURT has a pool.
Does 1658 MACDONNELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1658 MACDONNELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 MACDONNELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1658 MACDONNELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg