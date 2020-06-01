1658 MACDONNELL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board garage tennis court

Beautifully updated FURNISHED Highland Lakes Home in a 55+ age restrictive community. Kitchen and baths are updated with newer cabinets with granite countertops. Beautiful ceramic tile floors, with a modified great room floorplan with a separate living room. Home has 1875 heated/Ac square footage with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, enclosed Florida Room and 2-car garage. Kitchen has newer stainless appliances, and there is an inside laundry room with full-size washer dryer. The amenities at Highland Lakes include a 27-hole executive golf course, 2 heated pools, 2 clubhouses and an auditorium for dances, shows, movies, bingo and much more. The community also has a craft building, bocce, shuffleboard, tennis and pickleball courts. Home is presently rented until end of April. RENTAL MUST BE 6 TO 12 MONTHS…NOT A SEASONAL RENTAL.