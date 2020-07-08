1526 CAIRD WAY

Amenities

Single family pool home on cul de sac in Country Meadows. Tiled foyer entrance takes you to remodeled home with luxury vinyl plank flooring thru out, hurricane rated new windows, wonderful living area overlooking the screen enclosed pool area and spacious new kitchen with huge window, large breakfast bar, recessed lighting, beautiful quartz counters, newer appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a split bedroom plan with the master bedroom having sliders out to the pool area, built in wall shelving, separate vanity dressing area, walk in closet and tiled shower only in the master bath. Large pool in the back with paver lanai and fully screened. Large back fenced yard. The home is located in the Palm Harbor school district and just minutes away from Honeymoon Island beaches, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy commute to Tampa or St. Pete. This is a non smoking resident with pool and lawn service included in the rent. The owner may approve a pet with pet fee.