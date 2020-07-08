All apartments in Palm Harbor
1526 CAIRD WAY
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

1526 CAIRD WAY

1526 Caird Way · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Caird Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Single family pool home on cul de sac in Country Meadows. Tiled foyer entrance takes you to remodeled home with luxury vinyl plank flooring thru out, hurricane rated new windows, wonderful living area overlooking the screen enclosed pool area and spacious new kitchen with huge window, large breakfast bar, recessed lighting, beautiful quartz counters, newer appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a split bedroom plan with the master bedroom having sliders out to the pool area, built in wall shelving, separate vanity dressing area, walk in closet and tiled shower only in the master bath. Large pool in the back with paver lanai and fully screened. Large back fenced yard. The home is located in the Palm Harbor school district and just minutes away from Honeymoon Island beaches, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy commute to Tampa or St. Pete. This is a non smoking resident with pool and lawn service included in the rent. The owner may approve a pet with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 CAIRD WAY have any available units?
1526 CAIRD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 CAIRD WAY have?
Some of 1526 CAIRD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 CAIRD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1526 CAIRD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 CAIRD WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 CAIRD WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1526 CAIRD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1526 CAIRD WAY offers parking.
Does 1526 CAIRD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 CAIRD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 CAIRD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1526 CAIRD WAY has a pool.
Does 1526 CAIRD WAY have accessible units?
No, 1526 CAIRD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 CAIRD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 CAIRD WAY has units with dishwashers.

