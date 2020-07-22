1406 LENNOX ROAD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool tennis court

Very nice second-floor condo located in a serene, tree-lined, quiet area. Large spacious feel with BONUS DEN AREA! The living room and dining area overlook a wooded area with a view (through the trees) out to the pool and tennis courts which can also be enjoyed from the screened lanai. There's a den/office and a master bedroom with two bathrooms that share a tub/shower between them. There's also plenty of closet and storage space. There's a laundry closet off the kitchen with a washer and dryer. Assigned covered carport. Enjoy your own private, fenced patio with a locked storage area. Water, sewer, and trash included. One dog negotiable in compliance with condo restrictions.