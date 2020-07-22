All apartments in Palm Harbor
1406 LENNOX ROAD E
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:06 AM

1406 LENNOX ROAD E

1406 Lennox Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Lennox Road East, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Gleneagles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Very nice second-floor condo located in a serene, tree-lined, quiet area. Large spacious feel with BONUS DEN AREA! The living room and dining area overlook a wooded area with a view (through the trees) out to the pool and tennis courts which can also be enjoyed from the screened lanai. There's a den/office and a master bedroom with two bathrooms that share a tub/shower between them. There's also plenty of closet and storage space. There's a laundry closet off the kitchen with a washer and dryer. Assigned covered carport. Enjoy your own private, fenced patio with a locked storage area. Water, sewer, and trash included. One dog negotiable in compliance with condo restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 LENNOX ROAD E have any available units?
1406 LENNOX ROAD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 LENNOX ROAD E have?
Some of 1406 LENNOX ROAD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 LENNOX ROAD E currently offering any rent specials?
1406 LENNOX ROAD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 LENNOX ROAD E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 LENNOX ROAD E is pet friendly.
Does 1406 LENNOX ROAD E offer parking?
Yes, 1406 LENNOX ROAD E offers parking.
Does 1406 LENNOX ROAD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 LENNOX ROAD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 LENNOX ROAD E have a pool?
Yes, 1406 LENNOX ROAD E has a pool.
Does 1406 LENNOX ROAD E have accessible units?
No, 1406 LENNOX ROAD E does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 LENNOX ROAD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 LENNOX ROAD E has units with dishwashers.
