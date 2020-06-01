1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in the Heart of Palm Harbor! This updated home features 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and has 1636 square feet of living space. Downstairs you will find the master bedroom, a large family room with built in shelves and soaring ceilings, large kitchen with center island and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and Maple Kraftmaid kitchen cabinets with pull-out trays and draws. Large dining room area and sliders out to the large wooden deck where you can enjoy the lush landscaping. Wall to wall tile in Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, and Maple wood flooring in bedrooms. Thomasville bathroom cabinets - granite counters in master bath and half bath. Expanded master closet adds space and gives you a great walk in closet. Upstairs you will enjoy the open feel and you will find the other 2 bedrooms and full bath. Garage converted to workshop and storage area. Wood deck set among beautifully landscaped backyard. Easy walk to Palm Harbor University, Palm Harbor YMCA and pool...AND to Historic Downtown Palm Harbor, mins from the Pinellas trail, parks and so much more! Sorry no pets allowed.