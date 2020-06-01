All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

1370 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1370 Pennsylvania Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in the Heart of Palm Harbor! This updated home features 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and has 1636 square feet of living space. Downstairs you will find the master bedroom, a large family room with built in shelves and soaring ceilings, large kitchen with center island and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and Maple Kraftmaid kitchen cabinets with pull-out trays and draws. Large dining room area and sliders out to the large wooden deck where you can enjoy the lush landscaping. Wall to wall tile in Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, and Maple wood flooring in bedrooms. Thomasville bathroom cabinets - granite counters in master bath and half bath. Expanded master closet adds space and gives you a great walk in closet. Upstairs you will enjoy the open feel and you will find the other 2 bedrooms and full bath. Garage converted to workshop and storage area. Wood deck set among beautifully landscaped backyard. Easy walk to Palm Harbor University, Palm Harbor YMCA and pool...AND to Historic Downtown Palm Harbor, mins from the Pinellas trail, parks and so much more! Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have any available units?
1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1370 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
