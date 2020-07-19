1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE

Amenities

Charming house in the heart of Old Plam Harbor. Walking distance to downtown and all it has to offer, from restaurants, shopping, fairs, events and much more. This lovely house is pure old town charm. It has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom with original fixtures and original wood floors. Very well taken care of and ready for you to call it your home for next year or even longer. It has a very spacious driveway, large enough for you to bring your boat or RV. This property is a half duplex and it has a studio apartment attached.