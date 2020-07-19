All apartments in Palm Harbor
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE

1320 Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Nebraska Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming house in the heart of Old Plam Harbor. Walking distance to downtown and all it has to offer, from restaurants, shopping, fairs, events and much more. This lovely house is pure old town charm. It has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom with original fixtures and original wood floors. Very well taken care of and ready for you to call it your home for next year or even longer. It has a very spacious driveway, large enough for you to bring your boat or RV. This property is a half duplex and it has a studio apartment attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE have any available units?
1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE have?
Some of 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 NEBRASKA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
