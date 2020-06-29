121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Boaters and fisherman dream. Fish right from your back yard . This beautiful home features a newly remodeled Kitchen with Granite sculptured edge countertops and New Kitchen Island. New wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

The Master Bathroom has been updated with all new Ceramic tile Granite countertops, Jacuzzi style tub, and His and Hers Steam shower. The 2 bedrooms (one could be a sitting room with Spectacular views of Lake Tarpon) upstairs shares the master bathroom.

The large screened Lanai with Brick Pavers facing the open water decorated with , a built-in wet bar, cooking station, refrigerator, TV as well as a 6 foot long gas-burning Firepit.

All this for entertaining while looking over your 60 foot T shaped covered Dock on Lake Tarpon.

Available for showing after 11/30