Palm Harbor, FL
121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 9:26 AM

121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE

121 Lake Shore Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

121 Lake Shore Dr E, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Boaters and fisherman dream. Fish right from your back yard . This beautiful home features a newly remodeled Kitchen with Granite sculptured edge countertops and New Kitchen Island. New wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
The Master Bathroom has been updated with all new Ceramic tile Granite countertops, Jacuzzi style tub, and His and Hers Steam shower. The 2 bedrooms (one could be a sitting room with Spectacular views of Lake Tarpon) upstairs shares the master bathroom.
The large screened Lanai with Brick Pavers facing the open water decorated with , a built-in wet bar, cooking station, refrigerator, TV as well as a 6 foot long gas-burning Firepit.
All this for entertaining while looking over your 60 foot T shaped covered Dock on Lake Tarpon.
Available for showing after 11/30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 E LAKE SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

