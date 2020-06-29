111 LORRAINE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

New siding on this spacious stilted four bedroom / three bath Crystal Beach home with 1776 s.f of boat or "toy" storage or workshop in garage with multiple bays. Floor plan would lend itself to multi-generational family with separate living areas and two separate electric services. Wood burning fireplace, newer appliances, wrap balconies, and fenced 1/3 acre lot. All within walking distance of Crystal Beach. Concrete kayak launch two lots away from home. Zoned for Ozona Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Palm Harbor High.