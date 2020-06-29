All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 111 LORRAINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
111 LORRAINE STREET
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

111 LORRAINE STREET

111 Lorraine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

111 Lorraine Street, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Crystal Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New siding on this spacious stilted four bedroom / three bath Crystal Beach home with 1776 s.f of boat or "toy" storage or workshop in garage with multiple bays. Floor plan would lend itself to multi-generational family with separate living areas and two separate electric services. Wood burning fireplace, newer appliances, wrap balconies, and fenced 1/3 acre lot. All within walking distance of Crystal Beach. Concrete kayak launch two lots away from home. Zoned for Ozona Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Palm Harbor High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 LORRAINE STREET have any available units?
111 LORRAINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 LORRAINE STREET have?
Some of 111 LORRAINE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 LORRAINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
111 LORRAINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 LORRAINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 111 LORRAINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 111 LORRAINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 111 LORRAINE STREET offers parking.
Does 111 LORRAINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 LORRAINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 LORRAINE STREET have a pool?
No, 111 LORRAINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 111 LORRAINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 111 LORRAINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 111 LORRAINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 LORRAINE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg