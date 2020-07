Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities conference room parking internet access

Prime Downtown Historic Palm Harbor - Great Location!!!

Two upscale professional office spaces 12 x 11 - 132 sq.ft. available Now. Flat screen TV in each office, Free Wi-fi, Crown Molding, Wood Flooring, recessed lights, ceiling fan. access to conference room option available. Looking to lease to professionals, plenty of parking available.



Receptionist available if needed for additional fee. Can have outside signage for an additional fee.