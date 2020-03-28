All apartments in Palm Harbor
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD

1050 Wexford Leas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Wexford Leas Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Wexford Leas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see this lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home in Palm Harbor. Eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances and stone countertops. Family room opens up to screened-in lanai. Dining room and living room have beautiful flooring. Large master suite with private bath and his/her sinks, walk-in shower and large-walk closet. Split bedroom plan. Lots of privacy with mature landscaping and fenced yard. Close to top rated Palm Harbor schools, shopping, restaurants, Pinellas Trail and beaches. Lawn service included in rent. Call today to make an appointment before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD have any available units?
1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
