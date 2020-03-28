1050 WEXFORD LEAS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see this lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home in Palm Harbor. Eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances and stone countertops. Family room opens up to screened-in lanai. Dining room and living room have beautiful flooring. Large master suite with private bath and his/her sinks, walk-in shower and large-walk closet. Split bedroom plan. Lots of privacy with mature landscaping and fenced yard. Close to top rated Palm Harbor schools, shopping, restaurants, Pinellas Trail and beaches. Lawn service included in rent. Call today to make an appointment before it's gone!