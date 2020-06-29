All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

104 Ramona Circle

104 Ramona Circle · No Longer Available
Location

104 Ramona Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Ramona Circle have any available units?
104 Ramona Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 104 Ramona Circle currently offering any rent specials?
104 Ramona Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Ramona Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Ramona Circle is pet friendly.
Does 104 Ramona Circle offer parking?
No, 104 Ramona Circle does not offer parking.
Does 104 Ramona Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Ramona Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Ramona Circle have a pool?
Yes, 104 Ramona Circle has a pool.
Does 104 Ramona Circle have accessible units?
No, 104 Ramona Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Ramona Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Ramona Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Ramona Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Ramona Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

