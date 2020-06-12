/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM
325 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
100 Worth Avenue
100 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1539 sqft
Exclusive Winthrop house penthouse, superb ocean views and views of lake worth ave with beautiful palm trees 2 bed 2 bath, hurricane windows, fabulous porcelain floors, high ceilings, pet ok, steps away from vias, boutiques.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2660 S Ocean Boulevard
2660 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2137 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2660 S Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
170 Chilean Avenue
170 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
1201 sqft
170 Chilean Avenue Apt #4b, Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
250 Bradley Place
250 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1220 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity! Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Lake Towers. Pool area overlooks intracoastal and bike path. Off street reserved parking. One small pet allowed. 24 hr. doorman and full time manager.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1420 sqft
Owners combined 704 and 705 to make a very spacious two bedroom/two bathroom apartment. If you enjoy entertaining during the season, this is the condo for you! Plenty of space, overlooking the ocean, totally renovated, come take a look.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
340 S Ocean Boulevard
340 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1943 sqft
Exceptional 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental available at Lowell House. Renovated penthouse with large covered terrace and expansive views. Full service pet friendly building. Walking to beach, shops, restaurants and more.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
325 S Lake Drive
325 South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1106 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Casa Del Lago located across the street from the Palm Beach docks and Lake Trail. Enjoy the expansive private garden and patio, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and hot tub. Walking distance to shops and dining.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
354 Chilean Avenue
354 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
1193 sqft
Ultra chic, sophisticated and beautifully furnished in town apartment available for season. The Lobby and Pool areas have recently been renovated and redecorated.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
400 Chilean Avenue
400 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1240 sqft
Newly renovated private two story townhouse, fully furnished. Fabulous in-town location, just one block to Worth Avenue. 4 car parking spots.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3474 S Ocean Boulevard
3474 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1478 sqft
Contact Listing Agent for more information
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
139 Sunrise Avenue
139 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Ocean Towers South. Recently renovated with 2 brand new bathrooms, new kitchen, new hurricane windows and plantation shutters. Ground floor with easy access and private parking space outside your front door.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3475 S Ocean Boulevard
3475 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Oceanfront Living! Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathrooms With Ocean Views.. Washer/Dryer And Lots Of Closet Space. Walk Directly Out To The Ocean & Pool From Unit. 24 Hour Doorperson, Garage Parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
407 Australian Avenue
407 Australian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1261 sqft
Beautifully furnished condo in the heart of Palm Beach. Conveniently located to multiple dining establishments, the famous Worth Ave., The four Arts, the recreation center, the bike path, and the town marina.This condo live likes a home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3030 S Ocean
3030 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
875 sqft
FABULOUS 2BR 1 & 1/2 BATH BEACHFRONT CONDO ON THE OCEAN WITH VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL.BEACH DECOR, IMPECCABLE UNIT , FULLY FURNISHED WITH LINENS INCLUDED.JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE AND BATHING SUIT.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3200 S Ocean Boulevard
3200 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
Enjoy direct ocean views from every room of this contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath beach condo.
1 of 31
Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
Ibis Isle
1 Unit Available
2195 Ibis Isle Road
2195 Ibis Isle Road, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1473 sqft
Available for Seasonal Rental at $5,500/mo., 6 month minimum. Annual rental at $3,000/mo. Move right in to this perfect modern retreat on Ibis Isle.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
34 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
69 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
22 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Similar Pages
Palm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Accessible ApartmentsPalm Beach Apartments under $1,400Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyPalm Beach Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyPalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GymPalm Beach Apartments with GymPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FL