443 Seaview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fabulous newly renovated in town four bedroom rental home with a pool on coveted Seaview Avenue. Just steps away from the lake trail, private deeded beach access, and walking distance to restaurants and shops on and around Worth Avenue. This is the perfect seasonal rental for Palm Beach. The home is available for season and off season furnished rentals and would prefer an annual furnished rental.Furnished Annual rent is $20,000 per month. Furnished Seasonal or Off-season (short term) is $35,000 per month. Rented through the end of June 2020. Available 2020 Off Season, as well as the 2021 Season.