Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:33 PM

443 Seaview Avenue

443 Seaview Avenue · (561) 281-0031
Location

443 Seaview Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4076 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous newly renovated in town four bedroom rental home with a pool on coveted Seaview Avenue. Just steps away from the lake trail, private deeded beach access, and walking distance to restaurants and shops on and around Worth Avenue. This is the perfect seasonal rental for Palm Beach. The home is available for season and off season furnished rentals and would prefer an annual furnished rental.Furnished Annual rent is $20,000 per month. Furnished Seasonal or Off-season (short term) is $35,000 per month. Rented through the end of June 2020. Available 2020 Off Season, as well as the 2021 Season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Seaview Avenue have any available units?
443 Seaview Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 443 Seaview Avenue have?
Some of 443 Seaview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Seaview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
443 Seaview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Seaview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 443 Seaview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach.
Does 443 Seaview Avenue offer parking?
No, 443 Seaview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 443 Seaview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Seaview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Seaview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 443 Seaview Avenue has a pool.
Does 443 Seaview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 443 Seaview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Seaview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Seaview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Seaview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Seaview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
