furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:44 PM
113 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
250 Bradley Place
250 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic rental opportunity! Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Lake Towers. Pool area overlooks intracoastal and bike path. Off street reserved parking. One small pet allowed. 24 hr. doorman and full time manager.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
224 Atlantic Avenue
224 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3194 sqft
This is a completely renovated contemporary home, and there is really nothing like it in Palm Beach. Clean, modern lines define this property, and it is being offered fully furnished for a seasonal or off season rental.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
325 S Lake Drive
325 South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1106 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Casa Del Lago located across the street from the Palm Beach docks and Lake Trail. Enjoy the expansive private garden and patio, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and hot tub. Walking distance to shops and dining.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
354 Chilean Avenue
354 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
1193 sqft
Ultra chic, sophisticated and beautifully furnished in town apartment available for season. The Lobby and Pool areas have recently been renovated and redecorated.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
235 Sunrise Avenue
235 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,290
271 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
First Last and Security. Annual furnished lease. No pets No Smoking. Studio apartment in the landmarked Palm Beach Hotel. Fabulous in-town location, walking distance to restaurants, shopping, the beach, and bike trail.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2565 S Ocean Boulevard
2565 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PALM BEACH CONDO LOCATED IN AN OCEANFRONT BUILDING, NEWER KITCHEN OFFERS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACK SPLASH, WHITE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FULLY RENOVATED BATH, 18 INCH TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME, OCEAN FRONT
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
400 Chilean Avenue
400 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1240 sqft
Newly renovated private two story townhouse, fully furnished. Fabulous in-town location, just one block to Worth Avenue. 4 car parking spots.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1048 S Ocean Boulevard
1048 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6676 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED REGENCY HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN WITH OCEAN VIEWS. IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. FULLY FURNISHED. 40 FOOT POOL. Carrera marble and abundance of artwork throughout house. Five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
443 Seaview Avenue
443 Seaview Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4076 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated in town four bedroom rental home with a pool on coveted Seaview Avenue. Just steps away from the lake trail, private deeded beach access, and walking distance to restaurants and shops on and around Worth Avenue.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
170 N Ocean Boulevard
170 North Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,100
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available December 15th for seasonal or annual lease. Crisp and clean, beautifully furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath seasonal rental in ocean front building with resort-like amenities. 300' private deeded beach and over size seaside pool.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
139 Sunrise Avenue
139 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Ocean Towers South. Recently renovated with 2 brand new bathrooms, new kitchen, new hurricane windows and plantation shutters. Ground floor with easy access and private parking space outside your front door.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2774 S Ocean Boulevard
2774 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
841 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bathroom, first floor, off season rental in the direct oceanfront 2774 South Ocean building located in Palm Beach. Access the pool or beach from your private patio without ever getting into an elevator.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1900 sqft
Amazing totally updated 3 BR condo over looking the Ocean and Lake Worth Pier. Large, spacious L shaped patio. This property is being rented furnished and turnkey. It was professionally decorated by one of Palm Beach's top interior decorators.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
260 Plantation Road
260 Plantation Road, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2642 sqft
Fully furnished Bermuda style 4BR/4BA one story home with large backyard and pool with southern exposure in excellent location. Light and bright home with high ceilings and open floor plan.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
407 Australian Avenue
407 Australian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1261 sqft
Beautifully furnished condo in the heart of Palm Beach. Conveniently located to multiple dining establishments, the famous Worth Ave., The four Arts, the recreation center, the bike path, and the town marina.This condo live likes a home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3030 S Ocean
3030 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
875 sqft
FABULOUS 2BR 1 & 1/2 BATH BEACHFRONT CONDO ON THE OCEAN WITH VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL.BEACH DECOR, IMPECCABLE UNIT , FULLY FURNISHED WITH LINENS INCLUDED.JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE AND BATHING SUIT.
1 of 14
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
251 Oleander Avenue
251 Oleander Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
684 sqft
1/1 in-town furnished apartment. Includes 2 off-street parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.
