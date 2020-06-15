2774 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Great one bedroom, one bathroom, first floor, off season rental in the direct oceanfront 2774 South Ocean building located in Palm Beach. Access the pool or beach from your private patio without ever getting into an elevator. Murphy bed in living room and a private entry to the bathroom provides great convenience for guests. Comes fully furnished and available March 1st until mid December. Building amenities include 2 Har-Tru tennis courts, pool, gym, 24-hour security, air conditioned bike rack and social room. Conveniently located near The Four Seasons Hotel and just minutes to downtown Palm Beach, West Palm Beach and the airport.