Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

2774 S Ocean Boulevard

2774 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 655-6570
Location

2774 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Great one bedroom, one bathroom, first floor, off season rental in the direct oceanfront 2774 South Ocean building located in Palm Beach. Access the pool or beach from your private patio without ever getting into an elevator. Murphy bed in living room and a private entry to the bathroom provides great convenience for guests. Comes fully furnished and available March 1st until mid December. Building amenities include 2 Har-Tru tennis courts, pool, gym, 24-hour security, air conditioned bike rack and social room. Conveniently located near The Four Seasons Hotel and just minutes to downtown Palm Beach, West Palm Beach and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2774 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2774 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2774 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2774 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2774 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2774 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2774 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2774 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach.
Does 2774 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2774 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2774 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2774 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2774 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2774 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2774 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2774 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2774 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2774 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2774 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2774 S Ocean Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
