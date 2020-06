Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Walk everywhere ! From Worth Avenue to luxury stores and restaurants, only 1 block from the beach and 3 blocks from Worth Avenue. Fabulous 1 bedroom apartment in boutique building in the very heart of PalmBeach. Updated, marble floors, private balcony, impact doors and windows. Ideal pied-a-terre in Top Prime location ! Perfect retreat to enjoy Palm Beach at its best. Covered parking. Manager in the building5 days a week.