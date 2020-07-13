/
pet friendly apartments
141 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$2,356
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
Casa Del Lago
100 Worth Avenue
100 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1539 sqft
Exclusive Winthrop house penthouse, superb ocean views and views of lake worth ave with beautiful palm trees 2 bed 2 bath, hurricane windows, fabulous porcelain floors, high ceilings, pet ok, steps away from vias, boutiques.
Casa Del Lago
340 S Ocean Boulevard
340 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental available at Lowell House. Renovated penthouse with large covered terrace and expansive views. Full service pet friendly building. Walking to beach, shops, restaurants and more.
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,354
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
22 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Palm Beach Shores
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Downtown West Palm Beach
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,618
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Downtown West Palm Beach
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,625
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,775
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall Occupancy! Your oasis awaits you at CasaMara Luxury Apartments in West Palm Beach. Find yourself on a permanent vacation with unabashed luxury and an ultimate all-inclusive lifestyle.
College Park
212 Cornell Dr Back
212 Cornell Dr, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cornell Dr (Guest Cottage) - Property Id: 77904 A charming, naturally well-lit beach cottage nestled amongst your own tropical oasis.
Old Northwood Historic District
529 35th Street
529 35th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1219 sqft
Great home for the family and the dogs. On a quiet dead ended TREE LINED street in the heart of Historic Northwood the most coveted neighborhood in West Palm Beach.
Downtown West Palm Beach
610 Clematis St
610 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo walking distance to everything downtown West Palm Beach has to offer
1551 N Flagler Dr
1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1550 sqft
Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.
Downtown Jewel
101 South Federal Highway
101 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
101 South Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
Downtown Jewel
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.
Northwood Village
508 26th Street
508 26th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
700 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed/1 bath / attached apartment located in the desirable Historic Northwood. Charming home with a view to the private commune courtyard. Small pet friendly with restrictions no large pets-limit 1 pet. Water included.
Central Park
3705 S Flagler Drive
3705 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
690 sqft
Location location location! Freshly painted, spacious unfurnished condo on the Flagler Drive, just steps from the intracoastal waterway.
Downtown Jewel
208 S K Street
208 South K Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Exceptional one bedroom apartment in the heart of Lake Worth! Light and bright second floor unit. Nicely upgraded kitchen and baths with wood flooring throughout. Covered balcony perfect for relaxing outside.
College Park
26 Harvard Drive
26 Harvard Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1748 sqft
WATERFRONT RENTAL in College Park with dock and lift, pool and fully fenced backyard! Direct ocean access! This charming mid-century home boasts tile flooring throughout the living areas and luxury vinyl plank waterproof floors in the bedrooms.
Arkona Condominiums
1501 S Flagler Drive
1501 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1115 sqft
Beautiful 8th floor unit with intercoastal views. Ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Small boutique building in the heart of West Palm Beach. Just minutes from the Palm Beach and City Place.
1617 N Flagler Drive
1617 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1684 sqft
Magnificent 1,900 sq. foot... 2 BD/2.5 BA Direct Intracoastal corner unit with outstanding views... and lovely terrace! Full Service Building...Two covered parking spaces, Two 25 lb pets accepted.
Pleasant City
2005 A E Isaacs Ave
2005 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath in West Palm - 2 bedroom 1 Bath in West Palm Beach near Northwood Village. This cozy unit features wood floors, spacious rooms and large closets.
Parrot Cove
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !
