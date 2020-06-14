/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:57 PM
135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,550
1200 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Casa Del Lago
1 Unit Available
227 Brazilian Avenue
227 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
481 sqft
Walk everywhere ! From Worth Avenue to luxury stores and restaurants, only 1 block from the beach and 3 blocks from Worth Avenue. Fabulous 1 bedroom apartment in boutique building in the very heart of PalmBeach.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
222 Phipps
222 Phipps Plz, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 Phipps in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
252 Oleander Avenue
252 Oleander Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
260 sqft
Totally renovated with marble floors, granite counter tops, Bosch appliances.
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2565 S Ocean Boulevard
2565 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PALM BEACH CONDO LOCATED IN AN OCEANFRONT BUILDING, NEWER KITCHEN OFFERS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACK SPLASH, WHITE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FULLY RENOVATED BATH, 18 INCH TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME, OCEAN FRONT
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
170 N Ocean Boulevard
170 North Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,100
868 sqft
Available December 15th for seasonal or annual lease. Crisp and clean, beautifully furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath seasonal rental in ocean front building with resort-like amenities. 300' private deeded beach and over size seaside pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2774 S Ocean Boulevard
2774 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
841 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bathroom, first floor, off season rental in the direct oceanfront 2774 South Ocean building located in Palm Beach. Access the pool or beach from your private patio without ever getting into an elevator.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2505 S Ocean Blvd
2505 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
This little gem is just south of the par 3 golf course in Palm Beach. It has a great pool overlooking the water and a beautiful dock with available slips for the residence.
1 of 14
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
251 Oleander Avenue
251 Oleander Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
684 sqft
1/1 in-town furnished apartment. Includes 2 off-street parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown West Palm Beach
9 Units Available
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
33 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Palm Beach Shores
15 Units Available
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
5004 Webster Ave
5004 Webster Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1/1 in South WPB. Patio in the back. Available Now!! - This recently renovated 1/1 property has tile and gray washed wood look floors- no carpet! Mature trees and front room. This property has a fenced patio on the back.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
101 S Palmway
101 South Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
565 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION (EAST OF FEDERAL AND STEPS TO THE INTRACOASTAL)!! ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
610 Clematis St
610 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
823 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 Penthouse w/ almost 900 sf; Great Panoramic South Views facing the City & City Place. High Ceilings, Open Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops Stainless Steel Appliances, Whirlpool tub in Bath, Washer & Dryer inside, Assigned Parking, etc.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
352 sqft
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
4500 N Flagler Drive
4500 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY W/INTRACOASTAL VIEWS, COMMUNITY POOL, CABLE & WATER INCLUDED!
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
801 S Olive Ave
801 Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1023 sqft
Downtown West Palm Beach Luxury Living! 1 bedroom /1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
31 S Golfview Rd
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
375 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY STUDIO MAINTAINED AND MANICURED, BOUTIQUE ON A 2 STORY BUILDING WITH POOL AND SMALL CLUBHOUSE AVAILABLE TO RENT FOR PARTIES.
Similar Pages
Palm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach 3 BedroomsPalm Beach Accessible ApartmentsPalm Beach Apartments under $1,400Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyPalm Beach Apartments with Balcony
Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyPalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GaragePalm Beach Apartments with GymPalm Beach Apartments with GymPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Apartments with PoolPalm Beach Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Luxury PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FL