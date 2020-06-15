All apartments in Palm Beach
Find more places like 139 Sunrise Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach, FL
/
139 Sunrise Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

139 Sunrise Avenue

139 Sunrise Avenue · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

139 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Ocean Towers South. Recently renovated with 2 brand new bathrooms, new kitchen, new hurricane windows and plantation shutters. Ground floor with easy access and private parking space outside your front door. Located in the Town, with private deeded beach, heated pool, men's and lady's changing rooms with individual lockers, exercise room, bicycle room. Close to Publix, restaurants, shopping, bike trail, no need to use a car! This price is for a seasonal rental of $30,000 for 3 months, $36,000 for 4 months, $ 48,000 for 6 months Annual rental upon request. Furniture can be removed or rented fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Sunrise Avenue have any available units?
139 Sunrise Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Sunrise Avenue have?
Some of 139 Sunrise Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Sunrise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
139 Sunrise Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Sunrise Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 139 Sunrise Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach.
Does 139 Sunrise Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 139 Sunrise Avenue does offer parking.
Does 139 Sunrise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Sunrise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Sunrise Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 139 Sunrise Avenue has a pool.
Does 139 Sunrise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 139 Sunrise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Sunrise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Sunrise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Sunrise Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Sunrise Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 139 Sunrise Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard
Palm Beach, FL 33480
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue
Palm Beach, FL 33480

Similar Pages

Palm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FL
Golden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLWest Park, FLIves Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity