139 Sunrise Avenue

2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the Ocean Towers South. Recently renovated with 2 brand new bathrooms, new kitchen, new hurricane windows and plantation shutters. Ground floor with easy access and private parking space outside your front door. Located in the Town, with private deeded beach, heated pool, men's and lady's changing rooms with individual lockers, exercise room, bicycle room. Close to Publix, restaurants, shopping, bike trail, no need to use a car! This price is for a seasonal rental of $30,000 for 3 months, $36,000 for 4 months, $ 48,000 for 6 months Annual rental upon request. Furniture can be removed or rented fully furnished.