400 S Ocean Boulevard

Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths lives like a Beach house featuring wonderful bleached hardwood flooring, lots of wall space perfect for art collectors with 10 ft ceilings, and a 33 ft living room. Amazing North exposure ocean views from the living room, dining room, master bedroom, and guest room. The South side bedrooms have lots of light overlooking the fountains and Atrium of this architecturally significant modern building designed by Edward Durell Stone in 1964 with rooftop pool, gym, and club room. The property is unique in that it has 7 guest suites available for lease for friends, family, or staff. Full service building, two parking spaces.