Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:06 PM

400 S Ocean Boulevard

400 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 329-4044
Location

400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL 33480
Casa Del Lago

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2050 · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
Situated across the street from Midtown Beach this Tres Chic two-story double unit with 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths lives like a Beach house featuring wonderful bleached hardwood flooring, lots of wall space perfect for art collectors with 10 ft ceilings, and a 33 ft living room. Amazing North exposure ocean views from the living room, dining room, master bedroom, and guest room. The South side bedrooms have lots of light overlooking the fountains and Atrium of this architecturally significant modern building designed by Edward Durell Stone in 1964 with rooftop pool, gym, and club room. The property is unique in that it has 7 guest suites available for lease for friends, family, or staff. Full service building, two parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
400 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 400 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 400 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach.
Does 400 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 400 S Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 400 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 400 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 400 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 400 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
