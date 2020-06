Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous courtyard home with guest house in private gated golf course community for rent. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, den, marble floors throughout, upgraded kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Huge patio with heated pool & spa, beautiful golf views on the 14th hole. You will enjoy a wide array of amenities and services at this newly updated golf club! Minutes to world class shopping, great restaurants & major highways.