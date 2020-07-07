All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
3400 Gardens East Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

3400 Gardens East Drive

3400 Gardens East Drive · (561) 596-1005
Location

3400 Gardens East Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
With such a convenient location across from Gardens Hospital and minutes to PGA for all your shopping, entertainment and groceries needs, this 2/2 second floor unit is fully furnished and has been completely and thoroughly cleaned by professionals for your comfort and safety. Queen bed in master with huge walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has a trundle bed. Kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters and a washer/dryer too.Plenty of storage space and community features tennis, sidewalks, and community pool. Occupancy needs association approval. Please allow 30 days for that.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Gardens East Drive have any available units?
3400 Gardens East Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3400 Gardens East Drive have?
Some of 3400 Gardens East Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Gardens East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Gardens East Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Gardens East Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Gardens East Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 3400 Gardens East Drive offer parking?
No, 3400 Gardens East Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Gardens East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Gardens East Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Gardens East Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Gardens East Drive has a pool.
Does 3400 Gardens East Drive have accessible units?
No, 3400 Gardens East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Gardens East Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Gardens East Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 Gardens East Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 Gardens East Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
