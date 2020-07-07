3400 Gardens East Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

With such a convenient location across from Gardens Hospital and minutes to PGA for all your shopping, entertainment and groceries needs, this 2/2 second floor unit is fully furnished and has been completely and thoroughly cleaned by professionals for your comfort and safety. Queen bed in master with huge walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has a trundle bed. Kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters and a washer/dryer too.Plenty of storage space and community features tennis, sidewalks, and community pool. Occupancy needs association approval. Please allow 30 days for that.