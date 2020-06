Amenities

garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

DON'T MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE PRESTIGE COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON CAY ON PGA BLVD. THIS 3 BED 2.5 BATH WITH GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WAS A MODEL HOME, HAS CUSTOM WALL DECOR AND FINIHES. FITTED WITH ALL THE UPGARDES. QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GLASS MOSAIC BACKSPLASH MAKE UP THE GRAND KITCHEN. CUSTOM CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM ALLOWS FOR AMPLE SPACE AND STORAGE. RELAX WITH A BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW RIGHT IN YOUR BACKYARD. WITH 2,137 SQ FT OF LIVING AREA THERE IS MORE THAN ENOUGH SPACE FOR YOUR FAMILY TO LIVE COMFORTABLY.