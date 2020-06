Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool pool table racquetball court sauna tennis court

Enjoy The Water View Resort Living From This Second Floor Condo With Screened Cover Balcony In Gated Community, Club House With Pool, Sauna, Gym, Billiards, Tennis Racquetball, And Kids Playground Water And Sewer Are Included In Maintenance, 5 Minutes To the Beach, Right Next To The Mall, Close, Restaurants, Shopping And Highways.