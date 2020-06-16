All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 2803 Sarento Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
2803 Sarento Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

2803 Sarento Place

2803 Sarrento Place · (561) 440-3830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Well maintained 2/2 condo on the ground level. Ext. of building currently being worked on. Walking distance to pool, clubhouse, fitness center & tennis courts. San Matera is walking distance to Gardens Mall, Downtown @ The Gardens. Easy access to I-95, Turnpike, beaches, shopping and fine dinning. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent,Courtesy of Courtesy of Dalton Wade RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566370 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Sarento Place have any available units?
2803 Sarento Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2803 Sarento Place have?
Some of 2803 Sarento Place's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Sarento Place currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Sarento Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Sarento Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Sarento Place is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Sarento Place offer parking?
No, 2803 Sarento Place does not offer parking.
Does 2803 Sarento Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Sarento Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Sarento Place have a pool?
Yes, 2803 Sarento Place has a pool.
Does 2803 Sarento Place have accessible units?
No, 2803 Sarento Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Sarento Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Sarento Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Sarento Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 Sarento Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2803 Sarento Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity