2803 Sarento Place

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Well maintained 2/2 condo on the ground level. Ext. of building currently being worked on. Walking distance to pool, clubhouse, fitness center & tennis courts. San Matera is walking distance to Gardens Mall, Downtown @ The Gardens. Easy access to I-95, Turnpike, beaches, shopping and fine dinning. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent,Courtesy of Courtesy of Dalton Wade RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566370 ]