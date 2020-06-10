All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:04 PM

2726 Anzio Court

2726 Anzio Court · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater. The entire building has been restored and is like new. Community offers a large pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. You can't beat the location! All within a 1-3 miles you have our beautiful ocean, 1st class shopping, all types of restaurants, The Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, Legacy Place, Carmine's Market, I95, FAU, Scripts, and SO MUCH MORE!! Approximately 15 mins to PBI airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Anzio Court have any available units?
2726 Anzio Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2726 Anzio Court have?
Some of 2726 Anzio Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Anzio Court currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Anzio Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Anzio Court pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Anzio Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 2726 Anzio Court offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Anzio Court does offer parking.
Does 2726 Anzio Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2726 Anzio Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Anzio Court have a pool?
Yes, 2726 Anzio Court has a pool.
Does 2726 Anzio Court have accessible units?
No, 2726 Anzio Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Anzio Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 Anzio Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Anzio Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2726 Anzio Court has units with air conditioning.
