2726 Anzio Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool air conditioning

Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater. The entire building has been restored and is like new. Community offers a large pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. You can't beat the location! All within a 1-3 miles you have our beautiful ocean, 1st class shopping, all types of restaurants, The Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, Legacy Place, Carmine's Market, I95, FAU, Scripts, and SO MUCH MORE!! Approximately 15 mins to PBI airport!