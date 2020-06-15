2321 23rd Lane

Amenities

This spectacular 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den on first floor town home is better than new! Totally redone Top of the line cabinetry and granite countertops with gorgeous tile backsplash and stainless appliances in kitchen. Newer appliances, doors, moldings etc..Fireplace, loads of space. Seamless shower door , all tile downstairs and carpet up. You must see this you will not be disappointed. Fabulous location , directly across from lake, water view from some rooms. close to all shopping No pickup trucks