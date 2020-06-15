All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

2321 23rd Lane

2321 23rd Lane · (561) 301-3229
Location

2321 23rd Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spectacular 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den on first floor town home is better than new! Totally redone Top of the line cabinetry and granite countertops with gorgeous tile backsplash and stainless appliances in kitchen. Newer appliances, doors, moldings etc..Fireplace, loads of space. Seamless shower door , all tile downstairs and carpet up. You must see this you will not be disappointed. Fabulous location , directly across from lake, water view from some rooms. close to all shopping No pickup trucks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 23rd Lane have any available units?
2321 23rd Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2321 23rd Lane have?
Some of 2321 23rd Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 23rd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2321 23rd Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 23rd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2321 23rd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 2321 23rd Lane offer parking?
No, 2321 23rd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2321 23rd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 23rd Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 23rd Lane have a pool?
No, 2321 23rd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2321 23rd Lane have accessible units?
No, 2321 23rd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 23rd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 23rd Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 23rd Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 23rd Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
