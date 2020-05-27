207 Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Furnished, ANNUAL rental. INCLUDES, Water/sewer, trash & cable. Extraordinary lake views surround this fully updated, bright & spacious, 2BR/2BA, open-plan villa with an oversized extended patio, located in the highly sought-after community of Club Cottages in PGA National. The brightly lit, open & airy interior will wow guests with its soaring vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and sliding glass doors, neutral colors, tiled flooring throughout living area, and a fully updated gourmet kitchen with butcher block countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Bedrooms have renovated bathrooms with over-sized walk-in showers KING BED IN MASTER, TV IN ALL ROOMS.