All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 207 Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
207 Club Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:48 PM

207 Club Drive

207 Club Drive · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

207 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished, ANNUAL rental. INCLUDES, Water/sewer, trash & cable. Extraordinary lake views surround this fully updated, bright & spacious, 2BR/2BA, open-plan villa with an oversized extended patio, located in the highly sought-after community of Club Cottages in PGA National. The brightly lit, open & airy interior will wow guests with its soaring vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and sliding glass doors, neutral colors, tiled flooring throughout living area, and a fully updated gourmet kitchen with butcher block countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Bedrooms have renovated bathrooms with over-sized walk-in showers KING BED IN MASTER, TV IN ALL ROOMS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Club Drive have any available units?
207 Club Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Club Drive have?
Some of 207 Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 207 Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 207 Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Club Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 207 Club Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity