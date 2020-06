Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool elevator bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous home overlooking the 3rd fairway in Old Palm. Beautifully updated gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the outdoor living area perfect for entertaining guests. The elevator leads you upstairs to the Master Bedroom overlooking the golf course. Home is being offered fully furnished. Located just minutes away from all major shopping and excellent dining.