Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

1101 11th Court

1101 11th Court · (561) 440-3830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 11th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1101 11th Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. ANNUAL LEASE: Recently renovated Unit, including ALL appliances, fixtures and fittings. New toilets, vanities, etc. Good credit is a must! No pets. Association approval can take up to 30 days. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent,Courtesy of Tee to Sea RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566363 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 11th Court have any available units?
1101 11th Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1101 11th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1101 11th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 11th Court pet-friendly?
No, 1101 11th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 1101 11th Court offer parking?
No, 1101 11th Court does not offer parking.
Does 1101 11th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 11th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 11th Court have a pool?
No, 1101 11th Court does not have a pool.
Does 1101 11th Court have accessible units?
No, 1101 11th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 11th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 11th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 11th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 11th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
