Palm Beach Gardens, FL
110 Brackenwood Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:43 PM

110 Brackenwood Road

110 Brackenwood Road · (561) 779-5309
Location

110 Brackenwood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED GOLF VILLAS CONDO! FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 END UNIT IN THE HEART OF PGA NATIONAL. HOME OF THE HONDA CLASSIC AND JUST STEPS AWAY FROM THE 2ND HOLE ON THE TOURNAMENT, CHAMP COURSE. Ample space in this end unit condo with private wraparound porch, perfect for entertaining, or relaxing. Master includes large King Bed and Plenty of Closet Space. 2nd Bedroom comes furnished with 2 Twin Beds.Fully Equipped with New Washer/Dryer, TV's in Both Bedrooms & Living Area, Kurig Coffee Maker, & Plate Ware/Silverware. Conveniently located to shopping, great area restaurants, & only minutes to the Turnpike & 95. 15 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Brackenwood Road have any available units?
110 Brackenwood Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Brackenwood Road have?
Some of 110 Brackenwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Brackenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
110 Brackenwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Brackenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 110 Brackenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 110 Brackenwood Road offer parking?
No, 110 Brackenwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 110 Brackenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Brackenwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Brackenwood Road have a pool?
No, 110 Brackenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 110 Brackenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 110 Brackenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Brackenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Brackenwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Brackenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Brackenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
