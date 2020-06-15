110 Brackenwood Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED GOLF VILLAS CONDO! FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 END UNIT IN THE HEART OF PGA NATIONAL. HOME OF THE HONDA CLASSIC AND JUST STEPS AWAY FROM THE 2ND HOLE ON THE TOURNAMENT, CHAMP COURSE. Ample space in this end unit condo with private wraparound porch, perfect for entertaining, or relaxing. Master includes large King Bed and Plenty of Closet Space. 2nd Bedroom comes furnished with 2 Twin Beds.Fully Equipped with New Washer/Dryer, TV's in Both Bedrooms & Living Area, Kurig Coffee Maker, & Plate Ware/Silverware. Conveniently located to shopping, great area restaurants, & only minutes to the Turnpike & 95. 15 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport.