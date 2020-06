Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 2 BR, 2 BA light and bright condo located close to all that Gardens has to offer. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, pretty backsplash and wood cabinetry. The living area is spacious. The bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bedroom has a nice walk in closet. Close to 95, Turnpike, schools, restaurants and the Gardens Mall.