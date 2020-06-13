/
gifford
215 Apartments for rent in Gifford, FL📍
5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO
5025 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Corner unit facing Golf course! - Updated unit with beautiful view of golf course. No carpet, all appliances and elevator in building. (RLNE5743918)
1674 Victoria Circle
1674 Victoria Circle, Gifford, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Grand Harbor Victoria Island - Victoria Island home with community pool. (RLNE5198258)
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
67 Th Avenue
67 5th Avenue, Gifford, FL
Studio
$940
1 sqft
Windsor house, a lovely place to live with a friendly, staff and great neighbors in a setting with a beautiful pool, gardens and even an aviary. This great west miami location is close to everything and just waiting for you to come home.
4350 Doubles Alley Drive
4350 Doubles Alley Dr, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Just Available 2 bdrm/2bth condo. Local to everything, beaches, shopping, hospital & schools. Enjoy the Penthouse view of pool & landscape from screened in porch & Mstr. bdrm.
5060 Harmony Circle
5060 Harmony Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Vacation Retreat. Light bright breezy top floor condo overlooking resort style pool and spa. Updated kitchen, neutral, "Island Décor" Plantation Shutters. Lake and Golf view. Turnkey. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Booking for 2021 Season Jan-March. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Gifford
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
2300 Pine Ave
2300 Pine Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LOVELY GOLF FRONT HOME - LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF GOLF COURSE FROM LIVING AREA & KITCHEN. (RLNE4538559)
2316 18th Ave
2316 18th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE5851572)
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.
1917 21st Street
1917 21st St, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Duplex apt, beautifully polished terrazzo floors, insulated impact windows and doors. Walk to library, original VB downtown, restaurants, and shops. Lawn care, water and sewer included. No laundry hookups on premises, laundry one block away.
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
722 Broadway Street
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Modern rental in desirable Vero Beach Country Club area! Kitchen w/ Granite counters,ss appl,unique wrap around breakfast bar. Stylish details include wainscoating,polished terrazzo floors, freshly painted interior and new vanities with granite .
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gifford rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,610.
Some of the colleges located in the Gifford area include Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gifford from include Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, Jupiter, and Fort Pierce.
