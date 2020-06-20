Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

940 Field Street Available 06/19/19 Cute 3/2 Home in Oviedo - Walk to Oviedo High School! - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JUNE. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. THIS HOME WILL RENT QUICK. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



This beautiful Oviedo home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile flooring in all of the main areas and wet areas throughout for easy care and cleaning. Kitchen features the standard white appliances (range/stove, refrigerator, disposal, and dishwasher). The master bedroom has neutral tan carpet and connected bathroom with shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also have neutral tan carpet. The full hall bathroom has a shower/tub combo. There is a 1 car garage. The large backyard is fully fenced and has many mature trees. TWO VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

#88102



