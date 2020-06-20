All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 940 Field Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
940 Field Street
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

940 Field Street

940 Field Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

940 Field Street, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
940 Field Street Available 06/19/19 Cute 3/2 Home in Oviedo - Walk to Oviedo High School! - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JUNE. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. THIS HOME WILL RENT QUICK. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

This beautiful Oviedo home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile flooring in all of the main areas and wet areas throughout for easy care and cleaning. Kitchen features the standard white appliances (range/stove, refrigerator, disposal, and dishwasher). The master bedroom has neutral tan carpet and connected bathroom with shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also have neutral tan carpet. The full hall bathroom has a shower/tub combo. There is a 1 car garage. The large backyard is fully fenced and has many mature trees. TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#88102

(RLNE2036334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Field Street have any available units?
940 Field Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 940 Field Street have?
Some of 940 Field Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
940 Field Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Field Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Field Street is pet friendly.
Does 940 Field Street offer parking?
Yes, 940 Field Street offers parking.
Does 940 Field Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Field Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Field Street have a pool?
No, 940 Field Street does not have a pool.
Does 940 Field Street have accessible units?
No, 940 Field Street does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Field Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Field Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Field Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 940 Field Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus