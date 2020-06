Amenities

Are you looking for the perfect home in the heart of Oviedo? This adorable bungalow is walking distance to Oviedo High School, has a large fenced back yard for your privacy, features all tile floor for easy care! Your new home could be a 3 bedroom with a large second living room or a 4 bedroom depending on your needs. The home was recently painted and is ready for you to call it home.



Minimum verifiable gross income = $3625/month

Available NOW (only accepting showings that can start lease within 2 weeks of available date.

2 dogs will be considered with a $250 fee for each pet and a renters insurance

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.