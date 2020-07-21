89 ZAMORA PLACE

Amenities

3 BR - 2.5 BA townhome in the desirable Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park. Ashton Woods Southport model, 18”ceramic tile throughout the first floor OPEN PLAN LivingRoom/DiningRoom/Kitchen with QUARTZ counter & breakfast bar, 42” cabinets w/ crown, tiled backsplash, GOLD SERIES WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS appliances, recessed & decorative pendant lighting. 5.1 surround sound wiring w/ SMART-TUBE in the Living Room & half bath in the foyer. Just past the Dining Area, you step out onto the patio just steps to the COMMUNITY POOL & CABANA. Decorative wood & wrought-iron open staircase, UPSTAIRS MASTER & 2 BR's feature carpet. Master Suite features a large walk-in closet, smart-tube for your flat-screen & Master Bath w/ DUAL SINK QUARTZ vanities & beautifully tiled shower w/ FRAMELESS GLASS enclosure. BLINDS throughout | 1-CAR GARAGE w/SAFE STORAGE RACK | CEILING FANS & wall remotes, SMARTCODE entry KEYPAD. Enjoy all Oviedo on the Park has to offer: concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run & splash pad.