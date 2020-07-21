All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

89 ZAMORA PLACE

89 Zamora Pl · No Longer Available
Location

89 Zamora Pl, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BR - 2.5 BA townhome in the desirable Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park. Ashton Woods Southport model, 18”ceramic tile throughout the first floor OPEN PLAN LivingRoom/DiningRoom/Kitchen with QUARTZ counter & breakfast bar, 42” cabinets w/ crown, tiled backsplash, GOLD SERIES WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS appliances, recessed & decorative pendant lighting. 5.1 surround sound wiring w/ SMART-TUBE in the Living Room & half bath in the foyer. Just past the Dining Area, you step out onto the patio just steps to the COMMUNITY POOL & CABANA. Decorative wood & wrought-iron open staircase, UPSTAIRS MASTER & 2 BR's feature carpet. Master Suite features a large walk-in closet, smart-tube for your flat-screen & Master Bath w/ DUAL SINK QUARTZ vanities & beautifully tiled shower w/ FRAMELESS GLASS enclosure. BLINDS throughout | 1-CAR GARAGE w/SAFE STORAGE RACK | CEILING FANS & wall remotes, SMARTCODE entry KEYPAD. Enjoy all Oviedo on the Park has to offer: concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run & splash pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 ZAMORA PLACE have any available units?
89 ZAMORA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 ZAMORA PLACE have?
Some of 89 ZAMORA PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 ZAMORA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
89 ZAMORA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 ZAMORA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 ZAMORA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 89 ZAMORA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 89 ZAMORA PLACE offers parking.
Does 89 ZAMORA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 ZAMORA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 ZAMORA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 89 ZAMORA PLACE has a pool.
Does 89 ZAMORA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 89 ZAMORA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 89 ZAMORA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 ZAMORA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
