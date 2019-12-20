All apartments in Oviedo
882 Pecan Ct
882 Pecan Ct

882 Pecan Court · No Longer Available
Location

882 Pecan Court, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OVIEDO 3br 2ba home on cul-de-sac with UPDATED AC, NEUTRAL TONE PAINT and ALL TILE FLOORS! Located in one of the most sought after school zones in the Orlando area, this home features VAULTED CEILINGS, dining space just off the kitchen and BREAKFAST BAR seating, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. This OPEN FLOOR PLAN leads out through sliding doors to the SCREENED PORCH in the FENCED BACK YARD. Hall bath has a tub/shower combo, and there are double sinks and WALK IN CLOSET in master bedroom. UPDATED SHOWER IN MASTER BATH . Plenty of parking in the extended driveway, attached 1 car garage with W/D hookups. LOCATION is near to Oviedo High School, Publix grocery store, and allows for quick access to FL-417 or Downtown Oviedo. Storage shed in back yard, UPDATED A/C, owner will consider up to 2 pets max 45lbs each with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Priced to rent FAST. Drive, by, then call for appointment.

Screened Porch
Storage Shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

