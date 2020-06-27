All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

803 Palmetto Terrace

803 Palmetto Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

803 Palmetto Terrace, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,512 sq. ft. home in Oviedo, FL! Lovely u-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Wonderful open concept living/ formal dining area. Beautiful master suite features dual sinks and walk in shower. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Palmetto Terrace have any available units?
803 Palmetto Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Palmetto Terrace have?
Some of 803 Palmetto Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Palmetto Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
803 Palmetto Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Palmetto Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Palmetto Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 803 Palmetto Terrace offer parking?
No, 803 Palmetto Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 803 Palmetto Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Palmetto Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Palmetto Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 803 Palmetto Terrace has a pool.
Does 803 Palmetto Terrace have accessible units?
No, 803 Palmetto Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Palmetto Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Palmetto Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

