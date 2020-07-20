All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

715 CATALONIA COVE

715 Catalonia Cv · No Longer Available
Location

715 Catalonia Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Built in 2017. GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE

3 story 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath 2 car garage home located in Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - the highly desirable, center-of- it- all community. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Outback, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack with many more shops and restaurants, such as Starbucks and Chipotle, to come. If you enjoy an active lifestyle you will appreciate concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run and splash pad for the family. This model features a sunny bright gourmet kitchen with plenty of upgrades such as beautiful 42-inch cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, GRANITE Counter top, perfect for family gatherings, with gorgeous glass and stone backsplash. Plan features a ground floor bedroom and bathroom or dedicated office space with an outdoor porch. The second-floor balcony just off the family room offers a view to all the happenings in the area. Enjoy a swim in the Community Pool. This BEAUTIFUL townhome is conveniently located to shopping at Oviedo Mall, the Oviedo ER and the new hospital that is under construction. Amazing A RATED schools. Minutes to 417, UCF, research park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 CATALONIA COVE have any available units?
715 CATALONIA COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 CATALONIA COVE have?
Some of 715 CATALONIA COVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 CATALONIA COVE currently offering any rent specials?
715 CATALONIA COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 CATALONIA COVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 CATALONIA COVE is pet friendly.
Does 715 CATALONIA COVE offer parking?
Yes, 715 CATALONIA COVE offers parking.
Does 715 CATALONIA COVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 CATALONIA COVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 CATALONIA COVE have a pool?
Yes, 715 CATALONIA COVE has a pool.
Does 715 CATALONIA COVE have accessible units?
No, 715 CATALONIA COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 715 CATALONIA COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 CATALONIA COVE has units with dishwashers.
