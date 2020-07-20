715 CATALONIA COVE

Amenities

Built in 2017. GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE



3 story 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath 2 car garage home located in Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - the highly desirable, center-of- it- all community. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Outback, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack with many more shops and restaurants, such as Starbucks and Chipotle, to come. If you enjoy an active lifestyle you will appreciate concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run and splash pad for the family. This model features a sunny bright gourmet kitchen with plenty of upgrades such as beautiful 42-inch cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, GRANITE Counter top, perfect for family gatherings, with gorgeous glass and stone backsplash. Plan features a ground floor bedroom and bathroom or dedicated office space with an outdoor porch. The second-floor balcony just off the family room offers a view to all the happenings in the area. Enjoy a swim in the Community Pool. This BEAUTIFUL townhome is conveniently located to shopping at Oviedo Mall, the Oviedo ER and the new hospital that is under construction. Amazing A RATED schools. Minutes to 417, UCF, research park.