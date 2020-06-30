714 CATALONIA COVE

Amenities

This bright, open, multi-level Oviedo townhome is surrounded by all the reasons Oviedo has become one of the most desirable areas in Central Florida. Within just a few minutes of the community is great shopping, dining, and recreational areas plus sought-after Seminole County schools. The home features three bedrooms and 3.5 baths in 1800 square feet. The floor plan split between three levels provides numerous options for usage and privacy for the bedrooms. Throughout the home are well thought out upgrades including a gourmet kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and quartz counters, laminate floors in the living areas, and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. The surrounding green areas provide a beautiful setting with views from the second story balcony and first level patio. Because this townhome is only four years old, it is truly move-in ready providing a worry-free lifestyle!