All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 714 CATALONIA COVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
714 CATALONIA COVE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:00 PM

714 CATALONIA COVE

714 Catalonia Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

714 Catalonia Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This bright, open, multi-level Oviedo townhome is surrounded by all the reasons Oviedo has become one of the most desirable areas in Central Florida. Within just a few minutes of the community is great shopping, dining, and recreational areas plus sought-after Seminole County schools. The home features three bedrooms and 3.5 baths in 1800 square feet. The floor plan split between three levels provides numerous options for usage and privacy for the bedrooms. Throughout the home are well thought out upgrades including a gourmet kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and quartz counters, laminate floors in the living areas, and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. The surrounding green areas provide a beautiful setting with views from the second story balcony and first level patio. Because this townhome is only four years old, it is truly move-in ready providing a worry-free lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 CATALONIA COVE have any available units?
714 CATALONIA COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 CATALONIA COVE have?
Some of 714 CATALONIA COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 CATALONIA COVE currently offering any rent specials?
714 CATALONIA COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 CATALONIA COVE pet-friendly?
No, 714 CATALONIA COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 714 CATALONIA COVE offer parking?
Yes, 714 CATALONIA COVE offers parking.
Does 714 CATALONIA COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 CATALONIA COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 CATALONIA COVE have a pool?
No, 714 CATALONIA COVE does not have a pool.
Does 714 CATALONIA COVE have accessible units?
No, 714 CATALONIA COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 714 CATALONIA COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 CATALONIA COVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus