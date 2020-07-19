All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 52 Canterbury Bell Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
52 Canterbury Bell Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

52 Canterbury Bell Dr.

52 Canterbury Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

52 Canterbury Bell Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Oviedo - This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Oviedo features both recessed and designer lighting with carpet and tile floors. Great kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinet space. Full width mirrored vanities in the bathrooms and an oversized garden tub with separate walk-in shower plus spacious walk-in closet in Master Suite. Exterior features one car garage, brick paver driveway and walk plus coach lights. Located near restaurants, shopping and entertainment plus easy access to 417, 408, and the beachline. Private gated community with pool and cabana plus excellent schools, parks and trails offers something for everyone.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4505536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. have any available units?
52 Canterbury Bell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. have?
Some of 52 Canterbury Bell Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
52 Canterbury Bell Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. offers parking.
Does 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. has a pool.
Does 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Canterbury Bell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus