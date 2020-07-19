52 Canterbury Bell Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Oviedo - This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Oviedo features both recessed and designer lighting with carpet and tile floors. Great kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinet space. Full width mirrored vanities in the bathrooms and an oversized garden tub with separate walk-in shower plus spacious walk-in closet in Master Suite. Exterior features one car garage, brick paver driveway and walk plus coach lights. Located near restaurants, shopping and entertainment plus easy access to 417, 408, and the beachline. Private gated community with pool and cabana plus excellent schools, parks and trails offers something for everyone.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4505536)