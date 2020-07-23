493 Lakepark Trl

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning hot tub media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Amazing 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, PLUS LOFT Pool Home in Oviedo, FL !!!!!! - Amazing 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, PLUS LOFT Pool Home in Oviedo, FL !!!!!! Super POOL home with Whirly Spa not heated. Wood stairs & floors. Carpet in bedrooms. Large master bedroom downstairs. Large kitchen area with breakfast bar and newer appliances. 2 car garage. The home is very convenient to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and is minutes for SR417 toll road. Pets not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 8TH!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3914679)