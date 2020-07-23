All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

493 Lakepark Trl

493 Lakepark Trail · No Longer Available
Location

493 Lakepark Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765
Kingsbridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Amazing 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, PLUS LOFT Pool Home in Oviedo, FL !!!!!! - Amazing 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, PLUS LOFT Pool Home in Oviedo, FL !!!!!! Super POOL home with Whirly Spa not heated. Wood stairs & floors. Carpet in bedrooms. Large master bedroom downstairs. Large kitchen area with breakfast bar and newer appliances. 2 car garage. The home is very convenient to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and is minutes for SR417 toll road. Pets not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 8TH!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3914679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Lakepark Trl have any available units?
493 Lakepark Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 493 Lakepark Trl have?
Some of 493 Lakepark Trl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Lakepark Trl currently offering any rent specials?
493 Lakepark Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Lakepark Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 493 Lakepark Trl is pet friendly.
Does 493 Lakepark Trl offer parking?
Yes, 493 Lakepark Trl offers parking.
Does 493 Lakepark Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Lakepark Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Lakepark Trl have a pool?
Yes, 493 Lakepark Trl has a pool.
Does 493 Lakepark Trl have accessible units?
No, 493 Lakepark Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Lakepark Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 493 Lakepark Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
