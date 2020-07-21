490 Augustine Ct

Amenities
This beautiful home is located in a Great Neighborhood! This 4/2 has lots of charm and lots to love. Nice Entry Foyer opens up into the Living Room and Kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of space and storage with new cabinets ,granite counter tops and new appliances. The Formal dining area is large enough for all your holiday meals. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. NO CARPET. Porcelain tiles in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Great fully fenced in backyard. Close to A rated schools, UCF, Seminole State College, Siemens. Two car garage, laundry room w/hook up.
****Pet Friendly*****Available Now****