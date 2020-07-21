490 Augustine Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home is located in a Great Neighborhood! This 4/2 has lots of charm and lots to love. Nice Entry Foyer opens up into the Living Room and Kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of space and storage with new cabinets ,granite counter tops and new appliances. The Formal dining area is large enough for all your holiday meals. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. NO CARPET. Porcelain tiles in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Great fully fenced in backyard. Close to A rated schools, UCF, Seminole State College, Siemens. Two car garage, laundry room w/hook up.

****Pet Friendly*****Available Now****